NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

ONEW opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.