NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

NXRT stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In other news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 647,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $15,697,748.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,729.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. 21.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 74,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

