Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $66,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.