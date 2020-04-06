NEXT Price Up 7% Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $21.65 million and $77,324.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00605977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

