NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $221.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

