Nexus Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and $87,583.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

