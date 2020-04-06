NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

EGOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,334. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Creative Planning raised its stake in NIC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NIC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

