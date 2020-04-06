Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

