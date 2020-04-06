Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $205,064.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,235.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.46 or 0.02272760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.03480637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00611830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00801022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076060 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00507696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,565,342,352 coins and its circulating supply is 5,739,342,352 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

