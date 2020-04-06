Niobio Cash (NBR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $131.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $53,479.63 and approximately $131.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.