Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $438,660.46 and approximately $382.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02595489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00204198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.