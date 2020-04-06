Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0072 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $446,472.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.08 or 0.02556953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00200837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.