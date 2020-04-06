NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of NMI worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NMI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NMI by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

