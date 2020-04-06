NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NMI from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

NMIH opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $665.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

