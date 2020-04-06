NOIA Network Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $26,907.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.07 or 0.04757255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003376 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,131,858 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

