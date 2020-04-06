Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $460,491.37 and approximately $782.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,311,297 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

