NoLimitCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,454.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $308,238.26 and approximately $1,454.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004675 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,085,278 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.