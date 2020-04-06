Nomura Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $39.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Nomura from $60.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a market cap of $945.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

