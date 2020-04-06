Nomura Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $38.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Nomura from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,204. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Masco by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.