Nomura Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $43.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Nomura from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE FBHS opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.