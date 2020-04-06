Nordstrom, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.43.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

NYSE JWN opened at $13.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,488,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 697,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 502,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

