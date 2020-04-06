Norfolk Southern (NSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2020 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $228.00 to $179.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $237.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NSC stock opened at $142.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Norfolk Southern Corp alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.