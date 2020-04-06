Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $12.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.75. 2,697,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,389. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

