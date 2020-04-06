Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,979,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $30.64 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.