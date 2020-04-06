Norges Bank Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 609,532 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,521,000. Norges Bank owned 0.15% of VMware as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in VMware by 5,080.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 139,456 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of VMware from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.73.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

