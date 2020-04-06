Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,626,880 Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,640,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

