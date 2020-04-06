Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,730,337 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,730,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,513,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.57% of Campbell Soup at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,442,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

