Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,119,427 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,119,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,241,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 50,777 shares worth $2,246,631. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of GLPI opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

