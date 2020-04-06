Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 915,180 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 915,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,058,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.46% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $90,023,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,089 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $14,933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $84.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.