Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 979,044 LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 979,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,317,000. Norges Bank owned 1.23% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

