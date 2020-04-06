Norges Bank Buys New Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,340,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,515,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.47% of Stericycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Stericycle by 17.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stericycle by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $51,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $754,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

