Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,079,739 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,079,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,109,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.69% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $45.42 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.