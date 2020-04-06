Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,180,072 Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,180,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,429,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $308,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,635,325. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

