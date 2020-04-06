Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,332,853 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,332,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $87,275,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $944,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

