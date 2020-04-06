Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,727,460 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,727,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,690,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of Zions Bancorporation NA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Shares of ZION opened at $24.68 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

