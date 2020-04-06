Norges Bank Invests $85.34 Million in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,131,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,339,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 3.41% of Avon Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVP. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of Avon Products stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

