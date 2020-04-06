Norges Bank Invests $86.01 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,934,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,007,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of OGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

