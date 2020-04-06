Norges Bank Invests $86.12 Million in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,480,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,121,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 1,203,809 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 707,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 573,689 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 238,676 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,296.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,017,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,452,724.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

