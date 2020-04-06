Norges Bank Invests $86.75 Million in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,753,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of PVH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

