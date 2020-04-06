Norges Bank Invests $87.11 Million in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 742,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,109,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.61% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NXST opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $31,380.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,291.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,132.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

