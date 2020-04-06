Norges Bank Invests $87.92 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 894,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,917,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

