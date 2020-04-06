Norges Bank Invests $91.01 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,148,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,008,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

