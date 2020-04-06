Norges Bank Makes New $85.45 Million Investment in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,705,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,447,000. Norges Bank owned 1.27% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,217,000 after buying an additional 1,720,010 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,459,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 93.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 416,482 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

