Norges Bank Makes New $86.19 Million Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,019,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,193,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.31% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,406 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

