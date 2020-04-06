Norges Bank Makes New $91.16 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,308,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,157,000. Norges Bank owned 0.82% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,691,000 after acquiring an additional 174,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

BRO opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

