Norges Bank Makes New $94.64 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,330,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,642,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.95% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,655,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,792,000 after buying an additional 84,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 104,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,027. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

