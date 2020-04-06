Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,059,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Nordson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 967.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,017,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $244,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,666.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $127.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

