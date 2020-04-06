Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,958,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,726,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.18% of Gentex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Gentex stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

