Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,348,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,289,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of 58.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in 58.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in 58.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in 58.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in 58.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in 58.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $50.96 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WUBA. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

