Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,904,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.23% of Cabot Microelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,083,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

CCMP stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

